America’s Got Talent: Brooke Bailey sings ‘Dancing on My Own’

We knew entering America’s Got Talent tonight that Howie Mandel had the Golden Buzzer; did Brooke Bailey get it tonight?

Well, the first thing that we’ll say here about Brooke is that she picked a wonderful song in Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” In the Got Talent franchise, this has actually become iconic thanks to Calum Scott — and somehow, this ended up also becoming attached to the Philadelphia Phillies for a good stretch of time. Her rendition was similar, but it contained a few unique vocal flourishes.

There is no denying that Brooke (who quite her job at Planet Fitness to pursue singing full-time) is a magnificent singer — she is easily one of the best singers in the entire field. She did enough to get the approval of not just the judges, but the entire audience. Those big notes! Wow…

Even with all of this, there was no guarantee that she would get the Golden Buzzer. As a matter of fact, Howie Mandel didn’t even like it! Simon Cowell even said he was bored for the first two-thirds of the song before she really brought it home at the end. We do tend to think that some of the criticism may just be that it was not as familiar a song to some of the judges. You could hear some nerves and in some ways, she is still raw as a professional vocalist; yet, we would argue that Brooke may have a higher ceiling in her field than almost anyone else this season.

As for whether or not she is going to be able to move on to the next round, let’s just say that this is firmly in America’s hands — and that this may not be an altogether easy decision.

