The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: What Apple knows

We are certainly happy to know that The Morning Show season 4 is very-much coming to Apple TV+. Not only that, but the show is actively in production! This is a great reminder that there is a ton of awesome stuff coming around the corner, and we are glad to be getting into some of it in the relatively near future.

When it comes to a premiere date, though, it is already clear that we are probably going to be waiting until 2025 to see Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast back. Is that a bummer? You better believe it, but we do at least think there is value in approaching this situation from one particular angle: How much exactly the streaming service already knows about its long-term future.

For starters, it would not surprise us at all if Apple has a specific date in mind already for The Morning Show’s big return, even if they have not unveiled that publicly. All networks and streaming services have to think several months in advance, and that means at times determining start dates for shows before filming even wraps. Even if there is no specific date noted yet for the new season behind the scenes, don’t be surprised if there is an approximate one. We tend to think that the plan is to bring season 4 out either in the spring or summer, a time in which they could desperately need it. After all, we don’t imagine that some of the service’s other hits like Presumed Innocent and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are going to be ready to go around that time.

For the record, we also tend to think that on some level, Apple may already know how to promote this upcoming season as well. An election will be at least one of the primary storylines, so don’t be shocked if that is in a lot of the promotional material — plus also Bradley trying to figure out what her future is going to be after the events of last season’s big finale.

