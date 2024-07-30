The Morning Show season 4: Justified: City Primeval star signs on

The latest addition to The Morning Show season 4 has been officially confirmed, and this one should be especially timely to the current climate!

According to a report from TVLine, recent Justified: City Primeval star Boyd Holbrook is going to be coming on board the Apple TV+ series moving forward, where he is going to play a “popular and provocative” podcaster and talk-show host by the name of Brodie — which honestly sounds more like the name of someone running a frathouse. (Close enough?) You can probably assume already the sort of podcaster the character is meant to mimic in the real world, someone who is political and is known for stirring up all sorts of conversations across the board.

So why would the show need a figure like this moving into the new season? Well, a lot of this could be tied to the simple fact that this could be a particularly political season, especially with there being rumors that an election is going to be a fundamental part of a lot of what’s coming up. It makes sense for the series to drive and dive into these waters if they want to be topical, even if the irony here is that The Morning Show is not actually going to return until 2025.

Holbrook is just one of many big names who are officially now on board this chapter, with The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper being there alongside some award-winning performers like Jeremy Irons (as Alex Levy’s father) and Marion Cotillard. Remember that this is all in addition to the return of Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, as it has been mentioned for a little while now that this character will be coming back.

While all of these additions could be great, we are still of the belief that the most important this season needs to do is find a way to get Alex and Bradley more screen time together.

What do you think about Boyd Holbrook signing on for The Morning Show season 4?

