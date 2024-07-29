The Morning Show season 4 premiere date, details, what we know

As many of you out there know, The Morning Show season 4 is very much in the works! We’ve heard a little bit about production and beyond just that, who will be joining the Apple TV+ series for the next chapter. The Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series is of course as big of a hit as you are ever going to find on the streaming service, so of course we tend to think that there will be a lot of promotion for it from now until the next of the year.

So what exactly do we know about the series in totality at present? It does feel like this is as good a time as any to start spelling a lot of this out…

The state of production – The first thing that is absolutely worth noting here is that some patience is required in order to get from point A to point B. While filming has begun around New York City, it only started up a short period of time ago. This means that we are going to be stuck waiting for a good while for it to wrap up, and it feels like cameras will be rolling for a significant part of the rest of the year.

Possible premiere dates – Apple TV+ has already confirmed a 2025 start for The Morning Show season 4, so this is not going to be a situation where everything is going to come together in some rapid span of time. The hope would be that the show can emerge in the spring or summer, as that gives the post-production crew enough time to get it all together. There’s a good chance that you will see the first two episodes premiere at once, and then shift over to a weekly model shortly after the fact.

When will there be a trailer? – Odds are, around a month or so leading up to the premiere. For the time being, we don’t really see any reason to think that we are going to see something come up before then. Why in the world would we? The goal is to build momentum leading up to the story coming back.

As for what the story will be moving forward…

One idea that is absolutely going to be explored is Alex Levy as a significant power player — not that this should be altogether big of a surprise based on how season 3 ended! Can she handle the responsibility that comes with being more of a mogul? Meanwhile, Jon Hamm will be back as Paul Marks and you are going to see Bradley try to figure out what comes next after what happens with her brother and the FBI.

