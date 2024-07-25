The Morning Show season 4 casts an FBI agent … why?

If there is one thing that we’re asking the TV gods for when it comes to The Morning Show season 4, it is this: Make it as gloriously messy as possible. Allow the show to have some fun! Also, try to get Bradley and Alex in the same room again for some sort of extended period of time. Is that too much to ask for?

Well, without further ado, let’s get more into what we actually know is now coming on the upcoming season — and the sort of messiness that will come along with it.

According to a new report from TVLine, Unstable actress Rachel March and Jack Ryan alum John Hoogenakker are going to be on board the new season in recurring roles. Let’s get a bit more into them below, shall we?

March – In this case, we are talking about Alex’s assistant in Remy. This is someone who may be especially busy when you consider everything that is likely going on with Jennifer Aniston’s character. At the end of season 3, we saw that she was quickly moving towards an executive position, potentially even working to orchestrate a merger on some level. Her getting more involved in business dealings would require a bit more help, no?

Hoogenakker – This one is most likely going to be geared towards Bradley Jackson. After all, we are talking here about an FBI agent named Andy, and we do not think it takes some sort of high-level snooping to figure out what is going on here! In the season 3 finale Reese Witherspoon’s character went to the Bureau alongside her brother Hal, who was ready to turn himself in for his actions on January 6. Bradley’s own culpability comes into play here due to her deleting some of the footage that she had in her possession to protect her brother and perhaps herself. Because of this, her professional future is in serious peril.

When can you expect to see these roles on Apple TV+?

Well, a lot of patience may be required here! The streaming service is not saying too much, other than that it seems the new season is going to be coming at some point moving into the new year.

Related – Did you hear about a certain The Good Place actor coming on board The Morning Show season 4?

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







