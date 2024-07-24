The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: The Good Place alum joins!

Just in case you wanted to argue that The Morning Show season 4 needed yet another big name, it is fair to say that they have it now!

After all, consider the following. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper (hi, Chidi!) come on board the new season as Ben, described as “the network’s self-assured and innovative Head of Sports.” Given just many different departments we’ve seen within the greater UBA ecosystem over the past several years, it is honestly somewhat of a surprise that we have not seen more of this particular part. That could change here, depending on the relationship that Ben has with many other staffers.

This addition is just one of many for the new season, which is also going to be including Jeremy Irons as Alex Levy’s father in addition to Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and also the return of Jon Hamm as Paul Marks. There could certainly be other additions, as well! Remember that The Morning Show has never been a show that struggled to get big names on board beyond just Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

As for when you will be able to see some of these episodes come on the air, the important thing to recall is that even though the series is currently in production, Apple TV+ has yet to say anything to suggest it will be in viewers’ hands in 2024. The most reasonable explanation here is that you will dive more into the UBA world circa spring or summer 2025. There is a considerable amount of time needed to film the show and beyond just that, to edit it after the fact.

The biggest story question that lies ahead

That’s rather simple: How is Bradley Jackson going to get a job after deleting that footage of her brother? While a bounce-back could eventually be possible, it will not be easy given her journalistic integrity is badly damaged.

