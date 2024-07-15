The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: Who is Miles?

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on The Morning Show season 4? Filming is now underway, and it is nice to know someone else who is coming on board.

According to a report now from Deadline, Genius actor Aaron Pierre is going to be playing a majorly recurring role on the show moving forward. He is Miles, described as “an acclaimed visual artist who moves through the circles of the New York elite.”

Is this character going to be a love interest for someone, or useful to UBA from a coverage or promotional standpoint? There are a lot of possibilities out there but unfortunately, the folks at Apple TV+ are not sharing all that much right now. Instead, we just have to wonder how the entire story will be formed together. A prominent player from season 3 in Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) will be back, and a number of other familiar faces are poised to be coming back for more, as well.

From a big-picture standpoint, we certainly do understand any desire that is out there to show Bradley’s next move, and that is the character we are currently the most curious about. On the surface, after all, it feels almost impossible to imagine that she is going to be able to jump back into journalism after hiding the footage of her brother on January 6. However, in the real world we have seen people come back from more, and it honestly would be foolish to try and rule anything like this out. For now, the best thing that we can do is just sit back and take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach. Alex may also have a role here, since she is in a position of great editorial power at present.

