The Morning Show season 4 premiere date hopes as filming starts!

It is true that we may be waiting a good while still to see The Morning Show season 4 arrive over on Apple TV+ and yet, we still have great news!

In a post today on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston herself officially confirmed that work is now underway on the latest chapter with an image featuring herself alongside Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro. The timing of production does line up with us being able to see the new batch of episodes at some point in 2025. (Most likely, it won’t be until next summer at the earliest.) We imagine that for most of the rest of the year everyone will be sticking around to make the hit drama, which is one of the most successful shows that the streaming service has.

So what is the story going to be over the course of season 4? Well, our feeling is that a lot of it is going to be tied to what happens with Alex as she tries to become more of a media mogul, and Bradley as she looks at whether or not redemption is possible for her at this point. After all, remember that at the conclusion of season 3, we saw her make the decision to go to the FBI with Hal, where he could turn himself in for his role in January 6. Because she deleted some of the footage, there are some severe ramifications on a professional level that could eventually come her way.

Jon Ham is apparently going to return this season, and we have learned already that Jeremy Irons is going to be coming on board in the role of Alex’s father. At some point, there’s a good chance that some other big names will be revealed as in the cast; it is another thing that, for now, it is worth being excited about.

