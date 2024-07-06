The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that more news on The Morning Show season 4 will come out between now and the end of July? Over the past few weeks, we’ve been rather lucky to find out a few things. Take that Jeremy Irons is playing Alex’s father, or that it appears as though Jon Hamm could be coming back for more.

So what about a premiere date? Could info on that actually start to trickle out as well? It is understandable if you’re hoping for it, especially since it’s been almost ten months since the third season premiered…

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in and share a little bit of the bad news. It would be great to know in advance when the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series will be back, but that’s not going to happen this month. Is it possible you’ll learn more about other guest stars, or get upsets on filming? 100%, but the reality here is that The Morning Show will not be back until at least the spring or summer of next year and that is not somethin that can be rushed.

No matter when the show comes back, let’s just hope that the series is able to solve some of the problems that hampered season 3, from the over-the-top storytelling at times to the lack of significant Alex / Bradley scenes we got at times. If you are going to have two actresses of this caliber on your show, why not work to pair them together? While career-wise Bradley’s move made sense, it did deprive the series of some of its charm during the first two seasons. There was a real push-and-pull there as they figured out how to work together and tackle some of the issues of the job.

