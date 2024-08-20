Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: EPs share hopes

We recognize that as of this writing, there is technically not a formal renewal for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. However, doesn’t it feel inevitable at this point? This is an extremely popular property and beyond that, one that has fans all over the globe. Prime Video from the start suggested that there was a five-season plan and by virtue of that showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have produced a story with that in mind.

The flaw, at least for now, is that there technically has not been a season 3 renewal yet. Is that stopping the team from getting to work? Hardly.

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what McKay had to say:

“All we can say is, we’re working on it. We’re cooking. Let us cook!”

Meanwhile, Payne did not share much concern about the upcoming Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum movie, at least when it comes to it serving as competition:

“Middle-earth is vast, and we feel like there’s room for everyone on the table … We love the Peter Jackson films, so I think we’ll be excited to see it as fans.”

The main thing that is going to determine a season 3 for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is viewership, and we hope that season 2 does deliver some solid numbers. We know that the start of season 1 made a lot of people uneasy, but we will say that the story got better and better over time. We are now entering a third season that is promising more villains than ever with the rise of Sauron, and we tend to think there are plenty of dark surprises ahead.

