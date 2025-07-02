The Last of Us season 3: Neil Druckmann exits as co-showrunner

After being a co-showrunner across the first two seasons of The Last of Us on HBO, Neil Druckmann is shifting back to his primary career.

Today, the executive producer (and studio head at Naughty Dog) announced that he will be stepping away from his former duties on the drama series, and that makes sense given some of the video-game projects that have already been lined up. We’re sure that there are some out there who will view this as a direct response to the polarizing season 2; personally, it doesn’t feel like there’s a connection there. The Last of Us: Part II was controversial, so why would the show be any different? Craig Mazin is moving forward as sole showrunner, so the franchise remains in capable hands.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other THE LAST OF US reviews!

In a statement (per THR), here is what Druckmann had to say regarding his exit:

I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO. With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I’m deeply thankful of the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and their continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II. I look forward to HBO and PlayStation Productions continuing Ellie and Abby’s story next season.

Druckmann will remain credited as an executive producer on the show moving forward, and we do believe that even without his involvement, the story will remain fairly true to the games.

Related – Be sure to check out our latest season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you think about Neil Druckmann departing before The Last of Us season 3?

Do you still have confidence in the future? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







