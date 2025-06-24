The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn a good bit more about The Last of Us season 3 between now and the end of the summer? What about the future of the show in general?

If you have been somewhat out of the loop when it comes to various updates tied to the HBO show, let’s just start with this: It has been renewed already for a season 3! Meanwhile, the producers have come out and said already that they would like a season 4 to conclude things and personally, we do think that they will get there. It is really just a matter of waiting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other THE LAST OF US reviews!

The unfortunate thing is that as of right now, we have not really heard all that much when it comes to a season 3 timeline. What we know at present is that Kaitlyn Dever will be more of the lead this go-around as Abby, as the plan here is for the creative team to dive heavily into her backstory. Whether or not you feel sympathetic towards her in the end remains to be seen, but we do appreciate the effort the writers may take in possibly getting us there. Like you would probably imagine, the goal entering this season does appear to be doing whatever is possible in order to ensure that there is a sense of emotional complexity.

This summer, don’t expect a premiere date for The Last of Us. To go along with that, also don’t expect anything when it comes to major story beats. HBO is going to take their time with this and at this point, we are just going to be happy if the show launches at any point in 2027.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us right now, including more discussion on what is ahead

What are you the most eager to see entering The Last of Us season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







