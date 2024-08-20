Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The full schedule

Can you believe that in just a week and a half, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is finally going to premiere? It has been a long time coming, but the next several weeks are going to be epic and filled with action, drama, and of course nods to the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

So what exactly is the schedule going to look like? Well, to the surprise of almost no one, let’s just say that Prime Video is following the blueprint laid out from The Boys.

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a reminder that on August 29, you are going to have a chance to see the first three episodes streaming all at once. This is a way to compensate for a long wait, and also get you hopefully hooked on the world of Middle-earth all over again. From there, new episodes are going to be streaming weekly leading up to the finale, which is coming on October 3.

We do think that it is imperative that The Rings of Power not only gets off to a strong start, but also generates some solid reviews. This would help out the show massively after there were some concerns about season 1 losing viewership over time. We have noted in the past that the first season did get off honestly to a somewhat-slow start, and it would benefit from really establishing some positive momentum in the early going here. This could be what helps the show keep momentum from what we personally felt was a really strong finale. We do believe that season 1 got better and better as we closed in on the Sauron reveal; it just took a while to get there.

