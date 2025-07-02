Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale: Murray Bartlett on Brian arc

The Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale was certainly polarizing at times, but there is one element we certainly enjoyed. Was Murray Bartlett the best part of the season as Brian? His story was so interesting, and also rare within the world of television. He’s someone who was effectively canceled after his outburst on set; was there any way to get back what he lost?

While we would hardly credit Masha for any self-improvement he found at the retreat, we will at least say this: He did leave with a bond with Agnes, and it feels like he may be able to perform now for people in need. He has a connection he never had before!

Speaking to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Bartlett had to say about the conclusion to his character’s story — an also how he imagined him:

“I think Brian, in my own imagined backstory for him, had a terrible childhood and has just thrown himself into this sort of world of children’s television to try and, with this sort of deep care for young people, offer them something that he never got … In doing that, he kind of isolates himself, and that’s where he gets his connection. That’s where all his kind of passion goes, and in my mind, he just hasn’t really found a way to connect to adults and to other people. And so during the course of the show, he does that, he finds connection, he finds friendship. He realizes that he’s got this sort of part of himself that is just berating him, but he’s also kind of his best friend, and so, I think he kind of manages to kind of step into the world and find what it’s like to have connection, so hopefully he continues on that path.”

We honestly wouldn’t mind seeing more of Brian someday on TV — but even if that doesn’t happen, Bartlett certainly deserves his own show to star in. Doesn’t his resume speak for itself in between The White Lotus and then The Last of Us?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

