Why is Katherine Renee Kane leaving FBI, Tiffany Wallace?

Why is Katherine Renee Kane leaving FBI and her role as Tiffany Wallace? After the news broke yesterday, we would understand if you had more questions.

After all, it certainly feels on the surface like this exit came out of nowhere. There was no real prior indication that the show was about to change things up. Also, Tiffany just had a pretty compelling story throughout most of this past season!

While there is still not some vast abundance of information out there about the departure as of right now, it does seem as though this exit was her choice. In a statement per Deadline, here is what Kane had to say:

“It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.”

The actress has been a part of the greater FBI universe the past few seasons, and we know that she will be around for at least one more episode to help say goodbye to her character. We have noted this already, but it remains our sincere hope that there is going to be sort of sort of worthy send-off here, and we are not just preparing to see this character killed off. Given that we just saw someone die within this show last season, that’s not something we need to see repeating.

In light of Kane’s exit, we know that there is a new special agent coming on board this season, one that has past connections to the BAU. (We’re talking about this show’s fictional version, and not anything that has ties to another hit FBI-centric show in Criminal Minds.)

Remember that the season 7 premiere is coming on October 15, and we’ll have more news leading up to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

