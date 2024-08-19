FBI season 7 spoilers: Who is new series regular Syd?

As we get closer and closer to the FBI season 7 premiere on CBS, it appears a new face is joining the team in Syd. Want to know more about her now?

Well, the first thing that we note here is rather simple: She is someone who could bring a different skill set to the team. The actress playing the part may also be notable to those of you out there who have watched a lot of Disney+ over the past few years.

According to a report from Deadline, National Treasure: Edge of History actress Lisette Olivera is being brought on for the role in a series-regular capacity. Syd is described as “a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who is about to rotate into the field.” Of course, anytime we hear the words “Behavior Analysis Unit” our mind immediately goes to Criminal Minds, so we would anticipate that she will be especially useful when it comes to helping to profile various criminals the team is tracking down. (Alas, the FBI shows are not set in the same universe as Criminal Minds, so we don’t expect any sort of commentary that she worked previously with Emily Prentiss or David Rossi.)

While we do not know all that much more about the Syd character beyond the short description, one of the things that this series has done a really good job at over the years is allowing us a chance to get to know people steadily over time — and we honestly think the odds are pretty darn low that is going to change. The show will be back mid-October, and the same goes for its two spin-offs, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

