FBI season 7 premiere: When will we get more details?

As many of you may know at this point, we are going to have a chance to see the FBI season 7 premiere moving into Tuesday, October 15. There is absolutely a lot to be excited about with that, but when are we actually going to learn more about the episode itself?

If there is one thing that we can be confident about in regards to every episode of this show, it is simply this: We are going to have a chance to see a lot of action and drama. There may not on the surface be any sweeping changes in regards to the cast or the stories here, but who knows if that is really going to be the case? This is a series that always does have a capacity to shake things up here and there.

Unfortunately, it may be some time still until we actually get to read more about what the future holds in the premiere. Based on how CBS traditionally releases synopses for their upcoming episodes, our anticipation is that we could be waiting until mid-September to actually learn what exactly is ahead. Our sentiment is that FBI will want to go back in the first episode, staging some sort of crisis that puts all hands on deck. While nothing is confirmed, we would not be shocked if there was also some sort of crossover in here, as well, to get a lot of viewers straight from the get-go.

Beyond the flagship show, of course one of our other big questions is how the spin-off FBI: International is going to introduce Jesse Lee Soffer’s character. For those who have not heard yet, he is going to play a totally different character than he did over on Chicago PD.

