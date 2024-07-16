FBI season 7 trailer: When should you expect it?

If you missed the relatively recent news, you are going to be seeing the FBI season 7 premiere coming to CBS in late September. Now that we know that, we do think it’s nice that we move into another key subject: When will we see a trailer?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying the following: We are more than optimistic that the new season will bring a lot of good stuff to the table! Because the network has already given the show a three-season order, the writers don’t have to worry about the short-term future. Instead, they can sit back and actually have the luxury of writing towards some huge stuff that is coming a good stretch of time down the road.

Now, when are we actually going to see some video footage for the next chapter of the series? Well, the unfortunate truth is that we’re going to be waiting a good while. As for how long, that remains to be seen; yet, it is our hope that come late August, a little bit of footage will surface. Whether it is a full-fledged promo or something akin to a smaller promo, though, does remain to be seen. This is not a show that necessarily has to give a ton away in advance for people to watch. Also, there is a legitimate chance here that we could see a trailer featuring all three of the shows in the franchise meshed together.

After all, in the end here we’ve got a situation where CBS wants you to watch all three of these series as opposed to just one. If they can have that, don’t you think they are going to be happy when the dust settles? We at least tend to think so anyway.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

