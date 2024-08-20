SEAL Team season 7 episode 4: ‘Heroes and Criminals’ details

SEAL Team season 7 episode 4 is currently poised to arrive on Paramount+ this upcoming weekend — want to learn more now?

Well, for starters, the title for this episode is “Heroes and Criminals,” and we have a good feeling already that things are going to get pretty darn intense. Bravo Team is traveling once more, and they will also be working somewhat directly with Davis on what is a delicate operation that has international ramifications.

While the streaming service may not be giving too much away, the full SEAL Team season 7 episode 4 synopsis has more insight in terms of what lies ahead:

BRAVO targets a factory in Myanmar that’s tied to China and fentanyl production. Lieutenant Davis wants the team to pull intel and destroy the plant.

We do think that some of the long-term issues that have been here for most of the season will still remain, with one of the biggest ones being whether Jason is going to be able to find some element of balance within his life. He has long struggled to determine who he wants to be away from the field, and it feels almost exacerbated now that Ray is working to actively figure that out. You are also adding to this the fact that the job is rapidly changing and he feels like an outdated model in some ways. There is a lot of powerful stuff in this season about mortality, and we’re sure that there are some difficult moments that will be ahead through the remainder of the story.

The craziest thing to think about right now is that we are almost a third away into the final season already. How have we already landed at this point in so short a span of time?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to check out when it comes to SEAL Team season 7 episode 4?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







