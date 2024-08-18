SEAL Team season 7 episode 4: A new way to fight on?

As we get ourselves prepared to see SEAL Team season 7 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, what will the central stories be?

Based on what we have had a chance to see so far this season, you can make the argument that the powers-that-be here have really just done their job to plant a bunch of seeds. They’ve worked to give us a chance to learn a little bit more about these characters. With some of them (such as Ray), we’ve already gotten a glimpse as to what their lives could look like on the other side of Bravo. Of course, whether or not they make it there remains to be seen. We know there are still some dangerous missions ahead.

Is Bravo still going to be relevant within the present-day way in which the military operates? That seems to be one of the interesting questions that the show appears to be examining at the moment, and it is one that we wish that we had a fairly clear answer to. We know that in a lot of ways, Bravo Team is clearly on their way out. That’s been made abundantly clear by almost the entire story that we’ve had a chance to see. The have a lot of physical and mental hurdles that they are still working to overcome, and this is not something that they will be getting away from soon.

Meanwhile, you are also adding to this some new and potentially combustible forces — take Drew, who is ambitious but clearly has his own demons. If there is one thing that we have certainly learned from watching this show over the years, it is that these demons often do come out at the worst possible times for almost everyone.

