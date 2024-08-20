Slow Horses season 4: Show EP talks long-term future

In just a matter of weeks, you are going to have a chance to check out Slow Horses season 4 and — of course, there’s a lot to be excited about there! Also, it is equally nice to know that there is a plan for after the fact, as well. A fifth season of the series has already been shot, and there are reports that a season 6 could be on the way.

Given the series’ sudden surge in popularity and recent Emmy nominations, you could make the argument that the show could continue for quite some time. Will that end up being the case?

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Will Smith discussed how many books from Mick Herron Slow Horses could end up adapting for the small screen:

Yeah. I think Mick is writing the ninth now, but we’ll have to see what happens. Depends on what Apple wants and what the appetite is, but I definitely have the kind of leave-them-wanting-more rather than the outstay-your-welcome instinct … But the world of the show is there to be mined. Mick has written a terrific book called The Secret Hours, which is a sort of sidebar book that fills in the backstory of Lamb, and he brings in all these other existing characters. It’s a wonderful book that I think there’s definitely an opportunity to do a shorter-run [series] or a film or something. I know Gary [Oldman] wants to keep going for as long as he’s asked. He loves playing the character.

So long as Gary is eager to do more, there is still a lot of potential — and we also tend to think it helps that the show does different things every year! Also, with it only doing six-episode seasons, there are still opportunities for a lot of people involved to do other things at the same time.

