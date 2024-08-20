The Acolyte season 2: Could the story continue in other forms?

Last night, the unsurprising news was made official: There will not be a season 2 of The Acolyte at Disney+. Why did it happen? Well, the simplest answer is that the viewership for the series did not do enough to justify a massive price tag. It had nothing to do with the review-bombing or the outspoken critics against the series on social media.

So while there was a lot of criticism towards the Star Wars series (some of it justified), it did also do some things right. The fight scenes were outstanding, for starters, and we do legitimately think that with some room to grow, the story could have become more consistent. There were also some threads from the end of the season that could have turned extremely exciting in a potential season 2, especially when it comes to that glimpse of Darth Plagueis.

With The Acolyte now done as a live-action story, is there still a chance that it could exist elsewhere? While we should note that nothing has been confirmed here as of yet, Star Wars does have a storied history of alternative media and storytelling via books and plenty of other mediums. We do tend to think that there would be an appetite for looking at some of these characters again elsewhere, though we have a hard time thinking that it will be in another medium like television.

For now, our sadness is mostly just that The Acolyte took some really big swings to do something nontraditional for this franchise. While not every twist worked, a lot of them were really unique and interesting. This sort of risk-taking should be commended, and we hope that the end of the series does not mean that Disney and Lucasfilm take more conventional approaches moving forward — in other news, playing the hits.

