The Acolyte canceled; no season 2 coming to Disney+

If you were hoping to see the journey of The Acolyte continue at Disney+, let’s just say that we have bad news.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the streaming service is not moving forward with the Star Wars series after one polarizing season on the air. While the critical reception to the first season was mostly positive, it found itself the subject of widespread negative reviews online. Some of it can be amounted to internet trolling, whereas there were also legitimate complaints about the pacing of the series, which often leapt between eras and made it hard for the story to maintain momentum.

The big shame when it comes to The Acolyte ending is that it did present some fascinating stories with plenty of potential. Take, for starters, a Darth Plagueis origin story of sorts within the finale. Also, there was a chance to greatly expand on the burgeoning relationship between Osha and Qimir; unfortunately, these things will now be left to the imagination.

So why cancel a show from such a lucrative franchise? It had nothing to do with fan reviews online, and more to do with the relationship between viewership and budget. There were not enough consistent eyeballs on the show from start to finish to justify the expensive price tag; any program within this world is going to carry with it a high threshold, and this is why many insiders had predicted that a cancellation was coming here weeks ago.

Disney does still have multiple other Star Wars projects on the way, including Skeleton Crew later this year and then also Andor season 2 in 2025. There is another season of Ahsoka in development, and that is in addition to The Mandalorian and Grogu coming as a feature film. There is always a chance the story of Osha and other characters could be told in another form, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

