Industry season 3: Star talks Robert, Henry stuffed-toy fight

The third season of Industry has only aired two episodes and yet, it’s also gloriously bizarre at the same exact time. Think about what we’ve seen already! With Kit Harington joining the fray as Henry Muck, that has added a layer of drama to the proceedings and with that, opportunities to see cast members engage even more with some of the silliness.

At this point, how better to describe silliness than seeing Robert and Henry have a literal fight within the midst of a child’s playroom? It was such a ridiculous showdown, but it was also intentional and based on these two men thinking that they can do almost anything. So much of this series is, after all, about power, and we don’t foresee that changing in the near future.

In speaking on the scene further to The AV Club, Harry Lawtey (who plays Robert) had the following to say:

It was bizarre. That was like the day after I met Kit. I’d known him for about 24 hours at that point. And it came straight off the back of a very important confrontational scene, which plays chronologically in the episode, and that was the way we shot it. So we did that scene just before, which really speaks a lot to the broader themes of the show about these environmental CEOs and the questioning of their integrity. And Rob is questioning his own support of that and being a cog that holds that kind of system up. And so to go from that very heavy, wordy, crucial dialogue scene and into this completely ridiculous and totally pathetic fight was bizarre, and we were exhausted. But crucial to a scene like that is the character doesn’t know how pathetic it is, you know? The stakes have to be very real and vivid for these people; otherwise, nobody buys it…

Honestly, it was 100% believable for these characters to act in this completely insane way, even if we tend to think no rational adults would! We just have to hope now that moving forward, much of the rest of the season is able to capture a relatively similar energy.

