The Bachelorette episode 7: Jeremy eliminated by Jenn Tran

We will say that The Bachelorette tried its best over the course of episode 7 to make it seem like there was some legitimate drama. However, there was also only so much that the show could try and disguise the fact that clearly, Jeremy would be heading home.

In a way, you can argue that the man never had much of a chance. While he got a significant amount of screen time and had a reasonably good date last week, at the same time it was the first time he really stood out from the crowd. His relationship was significantly behind some of the other men, and it never felt like his hometown date did anything at all to change that. We don’t tend to think that these dates are game-changers a lot of the time. Unless they are great or terrible to a certain extreme, they just tend to solidify a lot of the feelings that are already there.

Did Jeremy at least make a case to be on Bachelor In Paradise down the road? You can say that, and that is probably his ceiling when it comes to a reality TV personality. He’s not the sort of guy who necessarily pops off the screen but at the same time, it feels like he is open and upfront about what he wants — that’s a quality that will lead to him being appreciated in many spaces.

The only drama that came tonight was via Marcus, and that is just because he questioned whether or not he could be on the same level of vulnerability as some of the other guys. We do think that this could be a narrative moving forward, but even if he was gone, Jeremy still wasn’t going to get the final rose.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

