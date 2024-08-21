Sunny season 1 episode 8: What was that crazy ending?

Sunny season 1 episode 8 may very well be the strongest episode of the entire series on Apple TV+. However, at the same time it may also be the most perplexing. How else can you describe that absolutely bonkers ending?

Leading up to the final minutes, there were absolutely high stakes as Suzie had a lead on Zen’s whereabouts and looked far and wide in order to locate her son. She was able to do that, but at the same time, she also found herself face-to-face with Tetsu. That is where Sunny stepped in, and seemingly beat Tetsu to death in order to protect Rashida Jones’ character.

Then, things got truly weird. In the closing seconds, Suzie watched the Homebot seemingly descend into a sudden hole in the ground as the background pixelated and fell apart. What does this represent? Is it Sunny fully embracing the dark side? Symbolism showing that Suzie no longer feels any sort of love or care towards Sunny? Or, is this representation of a larger twist that is ahead? Given that much of episode 8 showcased Masa’s loneliness and his love for robotics, could you argue that Suzie herself may be a robot of sorts? Think about it: The only people we’ve seen her around in the flesh are people connected to Masa. We have not met anyone from her past; the only person we’ve heard from is that friend Dee, and that was just over text. That could all be a part of the programming.

Based on the way in which this episode ended, things may be truly crazy from here on out. With that being said, don’t let the ending take away from the beautiful storytelling we saw here between Masa and the trash-bot in the past, as he was able to discover something human about himself in the midst of training a machine.

What did you think about the events of Sunny season 1 episode 8 overall?

