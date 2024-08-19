Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Potential guest stars galore?

We know that there have been plenty of rumors regarding Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 and yet, very little has been solidified. We know that it’s coming but beyond that? Let’s just say that a number of things are still under a veil of secrecy. This includes what sort of on-screen role Donald Glover or Maya Erskine could potentially have.

For the time being, though, why not discuss guest stars? One of the things that made season 1 so fun is that you had such a wide array of top-tier talent, and we have a good feeling that moving forward, this could continue. Even if you only see some people in a cameo capacity, that really adds to the fun that this action series is trying to achieve.

If nothing else, showrunner Francesca Sloane has already indicated that a ton of people would love to turn up. Here is just some of what she had to say in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

…There’s definitely some really cool people who’ve been hitting us up. What I’m loving seeing is some of these legendary character actors who have been in the business for a billion years. These are some icons, real heavy-hitters, and I think they recognize that there are parts for them in this show. There’s been a lot of “Pinch me! Are you serious?” outreach.

Of course, just because people are hitting up the producers does not mean that they will appear, but it is at least one of those things that you have to try and make work behind the scenes. If nothing else, we’re sure that there will be a handful of big names that make sense to the story, which will likely at least contain the DNA of what we saw the first go-around.

