Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

What more can we say about Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 heading into August 2024? This is a series that has been renewed, so you don’t have to be worried about that!

Of course, here is where the larger questions remain about when you will actually see the show back, let alone who will be a part of it. There have already been discussions about whether Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are going to return, but we’d say that the answer there is a bit more complicated than you would first assume. Our feeling is that they could in some capacity, even if they don’t star front and center! They could in some ways hand the baton over to someone else, and a lot of the story is actually going to depend in the first place on how the cliffhanger from the end of last season is going to be resolved.

Now, here is where we need to share the bad news for everyone hoping to get something substantial this month: It is almost certainly not going to happen. There is no real argument for it! This is a show that is going to take some time figuring out its next move and how to make it happen. We’d be shocked if we see the spy series back until at least the start of 2026.

After all, consider the following: Prime does not have this history of bringing shows to air quickly. The Boys typically has a waiting period of around 24 months between seasons, so why would we think that anything different is going to happen here? This may feel like a strange way to make TV given that the idea is largely that you would want to get more of it as soon as humanly possible but, at the same time, this is where you have to consider that shows are getting more and more expensive — they basically have movie price-tags at this point! This is why the timelines are what they are.

