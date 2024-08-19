1923 season 2: Another new filming update

If you are like us, then you probably are more than a little bit hyped to eventually see 1923 season 2 arrive over at Paramount+. It has been a long wait! By virtue of that, we know the struggle is real to get more of the story and soon — while we don’t have a further premiere-date update here, we at least get more into what is happening when it comes to production.

Without further ado, let’s dive into that a little bit more now, shall we?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

According to local outlet My San Antonio, the Western prequel drama is going to be doing some production in the city next month. This comes after some time has already been spent in several other parts of Texas. We tend to think that the Lone Star State is going to double for a lot of different settings this season, especially since we’re going to be Spencer and Alexandra most likely traveling great distances to get to the ranch and Montana — and potentially each other.

One of the things that we’re the most curious about this season is whether or not it will plant some seeds to be used in further prequels, or just how many of these characters will be back (if any) for them. What is interesting about 1923 in relation to 1883 is that we have largely a totally different crew of people, though maybe that would have been different if some familiar faces from the first prequel had made it through it still alive.

Hopefully, filming for 1923 will be done by the end of the year and after that point, some more information about specific premiere dates will be able to trickle out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 right now, including precisely when the show could be back

What are you the most excited to see at this point entering 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead as filming continues.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







