1923 season 2 premiere date: Does Paramount+ know already?

As we have stated across multiple instances over the past few weeks, we may be waiting a good while to get a 1923 season 2 premiere date. Is it nice to know that filming is already happening? For sure, but this does not mean that we are close at all to getting more news on the future.

After all, consider the following: Paramount Network / Paramount+ are both pretty set when it comes to their schedules for the rest of the year. On the streaming side you have Tulsa King next month and then new drama Land Man in November. Meanwhile, the network has the final season of Yellowstone starting on November 10. There is no real need to hurry along the next chapter of the prequel, even if we come from that sort of greedy mindset where we want more of the series as soon as humanly possible.

Now, what we will say is this: We’d be shocked if Paramount+ does not already have a good sense as to when the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series is coming back. Personally, we think that they are probably aware we are either going to see it either in January, or perhaps in March / April after Lioness season 2. Both of these Taylor Sheridan shows are filming and at this point, it is really just about which one they want to bring on the air faster. That is something that they may have a plan on already, but they probably won’t announce it for quite some time.

The real question regarding 1923 from our vantage point is this: Do you want it to dovetail off the end of Yellowstone? If so, an earlier premiere date could be something that they really want. However, at the same time we think that the prequel proved itself already to be a huge hit. There may not be a real reason to rush anything along here.

