Dancing with the Stars 33 cast reveal coming soon; when?

With the Dancing with the Stars season 33 premiere coming sooner rather than later, it makes sense to do a cast reveal, right? Well, let’s just say that this is where we have some great news to share!

Today, it was confirmed that on Thursday’s new episode of Good Morning America, we are going to have a chance to see who else is taking part in the upcoming season. All things considered, the show has actually done a good job not letting a lot of potential names leak. Are there some possible candidates out there? Sure. Jason Kelce has been brought up a thousand or so times, Joey Graziadei from The Bachelor feels likely, and there will probably be at least a couple of athletes from the Paris Olympics. These are the archetypes that we’ve seen the show look for time and time again, so there is no reason to think that this is about to change.

Honestly, at this point the reactions to the cast are predictable. there will be a few names most fans will be excited for, and then a number that draw the “I’ve never heard of them” reactions. A lot of it is generational at this point. Odds are there will be at least one internet celebrity who draws clueless reactions from older viewers. Meanwhile, there’s probably going to be one or two people from TV shows / movies 30 or so years ago that young viewers are clueless about. That’s just a part of how things work!

We’ve said this before, and we will probably say it a thousand or so more times — so long as there aren’t any overtly controversial figures within this cast, we will be happy. We just don’t want to leave the series feeling sad that the fandom has turned overtly toxic.

Related – Who is officially returning to Dancing with the Stars for this season?

Who do you most want to see on Dancing with the Stars season 33?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







