Dancing with the Stars 33 spoilers: Full judging panel to return

While there may not necessarily be a ton of specifics out there yet in regards to Dancing with the Stars season 33, we’re happy to say this: The judging panel from last season will be back!

This morning, ABC confirmed that Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are all returning to their posts, which makes a lot of sense given that consistency has been one of the biggest things the show has going for it in this regard. We still miss the late, great Len Goodman, but these three all knew and loved him, and work to keep some of his sentiments alive — while also continuing to be entertaining.

In a lot of ways, you can argue that DWTS is in the best spot it’s been since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were the hosts. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough did a great job last year, and we hope to see them back again for more. Meanwhile, we have faith in the producers to find an interesting assortment of people. We have said this already, but we do anticipate at least one or two Olympians after seeing them in Paris over the past few weeks. This is something that the series has always been eager to bring us in the past.

The new Dancing with the Stars season is going to premiere on Tuesday, September 17. Our hope is that moving into the next few weeks, there will be a chance to learn the full cast — and hopefully, it will be the perfect mix of people from all walks of life. Obviously, you want to see some legitimately great dancers, but the show is not as much fun when there is one who is infinitely better than everyone else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

