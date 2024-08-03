Dancing with the Stars 33: Is Stephen Nedoroscik a lock?

We’ve said for a while that Dancing with the Stars season 33 will almost certainly feature at least one Olympian. How about Stephen Nedoroscik?

Ultimately, we are super-curious to see who the ballroom competition is going to approach with an offer to be a part of the show moving forward. Simone Biles and Suni Lee have both already appeared, so you can rule the two of them out. It feels like Katie Ledecky will be asked, but will she be the female version of Michael Phelps and never appear? There are certain Olympians who are so famous that the ballroom competition may not have as much appeal when it comes to lengthening their time in the spotlight.

As for Stephen Nedoroscik, things are a little different. He is a part of the most successful US Men’s Gymnastics team in years, and he even has a fun internet nickname in “Pommel Horse Guy.” While we’ve seen a ton of female gymnasts on the show over the years, there hasn’t been anywhere near as much recognition from the men.

One other thing that makes him unique? His unassuming appearance, which makes him look like a combination of Clark Kent and Daniel Radcliffe. It feels like he’ll be really high on producers’ lists when it comes to personality and uniqueness.

Beyond him, of course we do think that Ledecky will get an invite. Meanwhile, Sha’Carri Richardson is probably the other super-famous Olympian out there if you are excluding well-known celebrities from basketball, tennis, and other sports where the Paris Games are not considered the pinnacle of their careers.

Do we want the entire season to be stuffed full of Olympians? Hardly, but we do think there is value in getting 2-3 people from both a ratings standpoint and also to capture the real spirit of the country right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

