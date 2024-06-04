Dancing with the Stars 33 rumors: Joey Graziadei & Caitlin Clark

For those who are unaware, Dancing with the Stars season 33 is going to be premiering this fall — and, of course, there are rumors aplenty.

So who are we going to focus on this time around? Well, it makes sense to get further into Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei, plus another ridiculous rumor that for some reason, continues to have steam: Caitlin Clark.

Joey Graziadei – This one feels like there’s a legitimately good chance of it happening. The ballroom show has a history of casting Bachelor Nation stars, and Joey is, by most accounts, the most popular male lead from this show since at least Ben Higgins. Once upon a time, it felt more like Gerry Turner would be the more likely choice, but it feels like his popularity has waned over the past few months, whether it be tabloid reports or the end of his short marriage to Theresa Nist.

Caitlin Clark – Let’s just start off here by saying that this is one of the most insane rumors out there. Is it possible that producers actually asked her? Sure, but there was never a serious chance she would appear. She’s one of the most famous athletes in all of sports these days, and the WNBA regular season ends just days before the new DWTS season begins! While it is unlikely that Clark’s team, the Indiana Fever, makes it to the playoffs at this point (freeing up her schedule), do you think she’d really choose a fall in the ballroom versus working on her game?

There is value in a women’s basketball star coming on board the competition, but personally, it’d be more interesting to see a recently-retired legend like Sue Bird or Candace Parker.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

