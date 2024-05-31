Dancing with the Stars season 33: Don’t expect Ken Jennings

Is it ever too early for Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast rumors? Well, it’s inevitable the chatter will start now that the broadcast TV season is over.

There have certainly been a lot of names discussed in fan communities already, whether it be a Robert Irwin or a Jason Kelce. Jenn Tran could appear coming off The Bachelorette this summer. It also feels possible that an Olympian or two will be added, as well, though they have the disadvantage of having a really short turnaround after the Games in Paris. (Personally, we’re still on the bandwagon of getting Steve Burns of Blue’s Clues fame as a palette cleanser for old-school Nickelodeon fans who have had a hard year.)

So what about Ken Jennings? There is certainly a little bit of brand synergy to consider here, given the fact that the Jeopardy! host is already a TV staple and hosts some primetime iterations of the classic game show. It’d also be fun to see him out of his comfort zone.

With all of this being said, the host and trivia whiz seems to be giving a pretty clear answer to being cast already: Don’t count on it. In a new Q&A video over at Instagram, Jennings jokes that nobody wants to see him dance. That may very well be the case, but wouldn’t it be fun to see him try?

One other possibility from the Jeopardy! universe…

Do you give James Holzhauer a call? He’s arguably the most famous contestant the show has at this point, he’s a former Masters champion, and he’s also super-competitive and seems to lean into being a big personality. It almost feels like he’d be a wrestling villain within the DWTS world. It remains to be seen if he’d actually be interested, but this could be a really fun opportunity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

