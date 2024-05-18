Dancing with the Stars season 33: Will Robert Irwin appear?

We know that Dancing with the Stars season 33 is going to be appearing on ABC this fall — so do we already have some casting rumors?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that this falls more into the category of wishlist than anything else. Is there a chance that Robert Irwin, wildlife conservationalist and son of the late Steve Irwin, could compete? His sister Bindi is a former champion, an the entire Irwin family is pretty beloved all over the world.

Producers have yet to speak about the possibility of casting Robert on the upcoming season, but we know that he’s been a top choice among a lot of fans. (Heck, we’ve seen at least a dozen or so people interested in pairing him with Rylee Arnold.) Irwin himself noted to Entertainment Tonight not too long ago that he’d be interested if approached for the show. On paper, it does feel like he’d be an easy choice given that he’d stand out from the pack, be instantly popular, and you have the legacy part of it thanks to Bindi’s success. We do believe he’d do really well!

Alas, typically we don’t hear anything official about a DWTS cast until late in the summer and with Jason Kelce joining the Monday Night Football team, there goes one other people on the wishlist. Personally, we still would love to see Steve Burns from Blue’s Clues on the show, especially to spread some positivity among the Nickelodeon generation who need it after the events of the past several months. We’re sure that there will be a reality star or two, plus a few athletes — after all, that is more of the staple for this particular competition.

A season 33 premiere date should officially be announced this summer. Odds are, you will be able to see it in late September or early October.

