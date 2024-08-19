Monsieur Spade season 2: EP talks possible renewal

It has been several months now since the end of Monsieur Spade season 1 over at AMC — so, what are the chances for more?

If you think back to when the Clive Owen show first ended, what we were hearing was that if the producers wanted to make more, the actor was 100% interested. Now, we are hearing more that it is an AMC decision more than anything else.

In a new interview with TV Insider, that goes alongside the launch of Homicide: Life on the Street finally being available to stream, executive producer Tom Fontana noted that it really comes down to what the network wants at this point:

“That’s a good question. You’d have to ask AMC’s Dan McDermott … We are having conversations but they’re moving at a glacial pace.”

We do believe that the Monsieur Spade finale did leave open room for more story, especially with that Virginia character turning up in the finale out of nowhere. There could be more story to dive into there; or, you could bring Sam and perhaps Teresa somewhere totally new.

Personally, we tend to think that the release of the first season this week on Netflix could do wonders for it; if the show can find a larger audience there, it will dramatically impact whether or not AMC is eager to do a little bit more. For now, let’s just all cross our fingers, shall we? The first season was wonderfully escapist and impeccably cast. It also did a great job of honoring the original The Maltese Falcon while also still establishing that there was room for something more with the property as well. Also, it should have gotten more respect at the Emmys than it did.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

