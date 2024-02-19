Monsieur Spade season 1 finale: Who is Virginia Dell?

As you watch tonight’s Monsieur Spade season 1 finale on AMC, you may have questions aplenty, especially about Virginia Dell.

We anticipated that the end of the season could bring about a surprise or two and yet, at the same time we never saw the end of the story coming. After all, the boy Zayd is seemingly out of his perilous situation, but is he actually happy?

Here is what we can say: Virginia arrived almost out of the blue in order to rescue the boy, but also understand what happened with the massive shootout and chaos that took place around the bridge. George is now gone, Philippe has been arrested, and Virginia has the boy in her possession. Spade can move forward with a sense of closure, but will he be happy? That remains to be seen?

So, who is Virginia really?

She presented herself as a Canadian envoy-of-sorts for the United Nations and yet, at the same time it seems like that is a lie. She doesn’t speak like someone from Canada, and Spade seemed to figure out what was happening with her almost immediately.

Do we think that she is a villain? Hardly, but at the same time her true motives after the finale remain unclear. She may not be terrible to Zayd, but it seems as though she wants the same thing from him as everyone else — being able to ensure that he can read codes and decipher them for a cause. The kid has a rare ability, one that multiple governments and organizations are going to want in one way or another.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

