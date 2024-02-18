Monsieur Spade season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the events of the Monsieur Spade season 1 finale on AMC this weekend, is there a chance at a season 2? We want nothing more than to see that happen, regardless of how the first six episodes come to a close.

Unfortunately, let’s just say that the future of the Clive Owen series is rather complicated, even if we have a certain element of hope…

So where should we start off here? Well, it is worth noting that Monsieur Spade was billed as a limited series from the start. That means that there was meant to have a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story and there were no initial plans for anything more.

With that being said, though, we do recognize that AMC promoted the finale as a “season finale” rather than the end of the series. Meanwhile, the series is starting to get more international distribution, the reviews are mostly positive, and Owen has expressed some interest in returning provided that executive producers Scott Frank and Tom Fontana are still involved.

Where we believe that things stand

At the moment, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to have a chance to see more of Sam Spade on AMC — but it likely won’t happen eight away. We tend to think that it is mostly going to come down to the ratings, both stateside and international, as well as whether or not another compelling story comes about. That’s not the sort of thing that needs to be rushed, but there was something about this world we very much enjoyed. Basically, we think there is room in the TV medium for more stories like this, and we just hope the folks at the cable network feel the same way.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

