The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: Prime Video’s plan

As we look towards The Wheel of Time season 3 over at Prime Video, it makes sense to raise one sensible question: What is the plan for it? Is there already an approximate date set behind the scenes?

If there was ever a fanbase out there who was feeling understandably impatient, we would honestly not be shocked if it was this one — and for good reason. Just consider a few things here. For starters, production wrapped up several months ago and yet, there’s been almost no public discussion on a return date at all. There wasn’t even a panel at San Diego Comic-Con!

Now, here is the thing: The reason why there was no panel at SDCC is simply because the show is still so far away from coming back. We tend to think that some other hits, including Reacher, are going to turn up earlier in 2025 than it. After all, The Wheel of Time does have such a lengthy post-production and there is historically long breaks between seasons. Don’t assume anything different for the time being.

Do we think that Amazon has a rough idea, at least, as to when the show is coming back? Crazy as it may seem, we do tend to think so — even if it is many months away. What they are doing right now through this long wait is servicing that plan. They are allowing other shows to shine first so that when a premiere date is eventually announced, they will devote more of their resources to it at that point. There is a method to the madness here. In addition to promotion, there may also be a lot of thinking here in terms of wanting to space out their big releases. That way, you keep people subscribed for a longer period of time.

