The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: August 2024 update

For everyone out there who is eager to see The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere on Prime Video, let’s start off by saying this: We totally get it. It’s been almost a year since the season 2 premiere (noted above), and we also know that filming has already wrapped up.

So are we on the cusp of getting some more news on the future right now? We’d love that, but we also don’t want to beat around the bush here: All things considered, it feels unlikely.

So, what is going on here? Well, let’s just say that new episodes are not going to be airing until 2025 and by virtue of that, we are probably at least two or three months away from some sort of premiere date reveal. That’s provided that we get it early next year, and we don’t even think that is likely. Personally, it is our sentiment that come the spring or summer, we could see the series come back. A lot of Prime Video series are ones where we are stuck waiting between 18-24 months to see what is next.

Now if you are wondering why you are stuck waiting for so long to see what is next, let’s just say that a lot of it is relatively due to the fact that this show has a ton of special effects.

The hardest part of the wait

For now, let’s just say that it is due to all the mystery surrounding whether or not season 3 is the final one. Because this show does take so long to make, it would be nice to get something out there before another one premieres. For now, we’re just watching everything flutter along in the wind, and we will see exactly what happens over time.

