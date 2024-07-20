The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: Worst-case scenario

For anyone out there who is eager to see The Wheel of Time season 3 arrive on Prime Video, you probably know we’ll be waiting a good while still. After all, there is no announced return date yet; not only that, but there is no evidence that anything will be revealed at Comic-Con next weekend! That’s a good sign that the fantasy epic is still a good while away from coming back.

Given that production on the season has already been done for a good while, there is no much left to do other than sit around and talk scenarios. Luckily, that’s a part of what we’re here to do now.

So what is the worst-case scenario for The Wheel of Time season 3? It does at least feel like we can identify a certain aspect of this already: Summer 2025. This is a pretty long window, but we’d be absolutely stunned if we are stuck waiting later than August or early September of next year. Hopefully, we would see it before then, but this does satisfy the two-year break between premieres that a lot of streaming shows are doing these days. Remember that we’ve had this already with The Boys as of late, and it also seems to be a thing when it comes to Bridgerton over on Netflix.

Remember here that one of the reasons for the long wait has to do with post-production. However, another part of it is tied simply to Amazon being one of those places that decides the calendar under their own terms. They are not beholden to putting anything on the air at any given point, so they can simply sit back and choose to do whatever it is that they want.

Fingers crossed, we will at least have a further sense of a plan by early next year.

