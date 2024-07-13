The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: Sign of a long wait?

If you are eager to get some more news soon about The Wheel of Time season 3, we do think that is a pretty darn easy thing to understand.

After all, go ahead and consider that it has not been that easy to get a lot of updates or progress reports as of late! Also, add to this the fact now that there is no clear evidence that any more is coming soon. We had a certain sliver of hope that the fantasy epic could be present at San Diego Comic-Con this year, even though the series is almost certainly not going to be back until some point in 2025. Yet, it is not currently among the shows on the schedule.

So what does this mean in the grand scheme of things? Well, it points to the idea that it could be at least spring or summer 2025 when the series comes back, and this is a symptom of the simple fact that this is a show that takes a long time to make. Even though filming is complete as of this writing, there is some additional work to be done. Namely, there is a lot when it comes to adding visual effects and working in order to ensure that we have a perfect picture of the story to come.

Let’s just hope now that when we do have a chance to see the season, we see another expansion of the world, a few name faces, and some moments that come across as truly jaw-dropping. It would perhaps benefit The Wheel of Time to get attention in the meantime from those who are not currently watching. How do you do that? Well, a good part of it is extensive marketing; fans can do their part to spread the word, but it will also be on Amazon to help.

