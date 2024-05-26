The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: Why the long wait?

For everyone out there wondering about The Wheel of Time season 3 at Prime Video, let’s just say that we totally understand. How can you not?

Just in case you were not aware, production on the fantasy epic has already wrapped for the season, so that is not something to worry about. So why are we likely not getting new episodes until 2025? That is largely the function of two different things.

First and foremost, you have to consider that post-production for a show like this takes an extremely long time — far more than your average series. There are SO many visual effects that are needed in order to make a show like this perfect, and you don’t want to rush this process and end up with something that pales in comparison to the first two seasons.

The other big factor right now? That’s rather simple: The Prime Video schedule that has already been established! Remember that they have The Boys next month and after that, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in late summer / early fall. They don’t need to hurry another big-budget show on the air! The major question that we are left with is whether we are going to see The Wheel of Time before the third season of Reacher, another big-time hit. It’d be easy to argue that since the Alan Ritchson show is still in production, it would be the second one to air; however, it is also a much easier show to put together after the fact.

Will there be a season 4 of the Robert Jordan adaptation?

That is the big question right now, and we hope that there is some element of closure on the subject before season 3 premieres. After all, the earlier that there is word on this, the earlier plans can be put in place! Show this elaborate needs all the time it can get.

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere over on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates on the way here soon.

