Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Star talks ‘epic’ ending

We do not think that this is going to be that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but Stranger Things season 5 is going to be huge. This is the final season and with that, the stakes are going to be higher than ever. anyone could tie, any story could be told, and we’re finally going to get closure and/or answers to some big questions.

So what is one thing that we probably will not be getting a whole lot of in advance? Honestly, that’s not a hard thing to figure out — specific story teases. This is going to be one of the most-protected sets out there and for good reason. Who would ever want to give something major away?

Speaking now to People Magazine, Priah Ferguson (who plays Erica on the show) had the following to say in terms of what lies ahead:

“I believe everybody is fascinated about the finale and about closing the last season in such an epic way … You know, I can’t say much, but it’s been great so far.”

So when will we honestly get more details about what lies ahead?

Well, honestly, don’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting for a year or more. The buzz right now is that Netflix will be bringing the series back in either late 2025 or early 2026 and if that is the case, a lot of patience is going to be required for us to make it there. Even when filming is over there is still a lot of work that will need to be done here, including editing and visual effects.

Even when this show is over, remember that there’s a chance that we are going to see some sort of spin-off — even if not a lot has been said about it as of late.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things right now, including when it could premiere

What are you most excited to see moving into Stranger Things season 5 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







