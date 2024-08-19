The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Does HBO know it?

At this point, it feels pretty clear that The Last of Us season 2 may be one of the most anticipated shows of 2025. Consider both the video-game source material and then beyond just that, how beloved the first season was. It managed to actually elevate the expectations of all future adaptations from the medium, which is a hard thing to do.

Even though the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series may still be months away from launching, we have seen HBO already do a little bit in order to promote it. Take, for example, feature it in a recent sizzle reel! They’ve also announced over time the casting of many key characters, including the likes of Abby and Dina. Production on the season should be done in the very-near future.

So when you consider all of the above, what are the chances that the network has already figured out a premiere date for season 2? Think moderately high, if not higher. Given how much of their schedule depends on big hits, a premiere date for The Last of Us is probably one of the first things that they’ve figured out. After that, they can start to put in some other hits, including some awards-show darlings like The White Lotus, which is set in Thailand for the upcoming season.

We’ve said for a while that one of these shows will likely premiere in the winter, whereas the other will start in the spring. HBO likely knows the answer at this point, but they have not opted to tell anyone else. For now, we are in this suspended waiting game and would love nothing more than to be on the other side of it — and pretty darn soon, for that matter.

