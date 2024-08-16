The Last of Us season 2: Kaitlyn Dever needed extra security

At this point, The Last of Us season 2 is close to wrapping up production, and we know that this is a season that will be both brutal and emotional.

So what will make it stand out from season 1? Well, one of the biggest things will be the presence of new characters, with one of the most notable being Abby. This is a highly controversial character from the video games played here by Kaitlyn Dever. She’s someone who is more than capable of playing complicated rules, and we certainly think that she’s going to do great here.

Now, what may be a surprise to some people out there is that HBO and production were so aware of potential backlash over Abby that they prepared extra security in advance. Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, fellow season 2 newcomer Isabela Merced had the following to say:

“There are people that actually genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person. Just a reminder, not a real person. And so Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this.”

Of course, the safety of everyone involved in a show like this is paramount, and we just hope that Dever has plenty of love and support when the show actually airs. If you are familiar with the games, then you obviously know what Abby does and at some point, we imagine it will be mirrored on the series. We do not think the producers here are looking to radically change the source material; instead, the more likely scenario is that they will work to expand on a few things. That is, after all, what we saw in season 1.

