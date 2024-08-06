The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Are we getting closer to finally getting a premiere date for The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO? Mere days ago, we did have a teaser! Isn’t that a great sign that some more great stuff is coming around the corner? We do tend to think so.

However, “more great stuff” does not necessarily mean that a premiere date is imminent … and we’re going to need to exercise some patience to see what else is going to be coming.

After all, remember this: If HBO intended to announce some sort of premiere date for season 2 this month, they would have done it this Sunday, following the conclusion of the House of the Dragon finale. They didn’t, and that is a pretty clear indicator that we’re probably not seeing it back until at least the spring. Even with production seemingly wrapping up this month, there is still a lot of post-production to do and even after that, the network has to figure out the schedule! They are not going to air this show simultaneously opposite some of their other big hits, whether it be The White Lotus or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the next Game of Thrones prequel.

For now, the only thing that we hope for is that we’re going to be seeing The Last of Us get some sort of premiere-date announcement before the end of the year. The new season will be based on the second game in the PlayStation series, or at least a part of it. Based on all indications we presently have, we tend to think that the game will be split into at least two separate chapters.

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

