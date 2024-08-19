Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Pre-campaigning begins (day 34)

We tend to have a feeling that the next few days in the Big Brother 26 house are going to be fascinating. As for the reason why, it simply comes down to having a couple of good gameplayers potentially on the block.

Think back to some of the earlier evictions this season, where you had a total loose cannon (Tucker), a guy who wanted to quit (Kenney), people who left the game (Matt, Lisa), or someone with terrible reads on the house constantly (Makensy). Cedric is probably the best social player we’ve seen up there, and he just fell victim to an epic blindside. This week may be the most interesting when it comes to campaigns, provided that Tucker does remove Quinn from the block and nominate Chelsie, which seems to be his idea.

For now, we are already starting to see Brooklyn go through some trial runs of her campaign, lying straight-up to Rubina about wanting to work with Tucker. Their relationship is hilarious now since there’s no way that Brooklyn can repair it and yet, she keeps trying. She is clearly going to just try to lie her way to safety and yet, it may not work. Chelsie is trying to stay calm, cool, and collected right now because she’s safe; odds are, that will change tomorrow.

Brooklyn versus Chelsie on the block should be fun; Cam is a non-starter. He remains a ghost in the house strategically.

Is Joseph the shadow HoH at times?

It is starting to feel that way; also, it’s starting to feel like he is easily the best player in the game. Tucker’s done a good job of having loyal allies at all given how big a threat he is, but it still feels like he could be backdoored almost any week. Joseph now has him as a shield and while his assertions that he could beat him in the final two are insane, he’ll be able to use him for a little while. Meanwhile, Joseph spent some of the past 24 hours filling in Leah, denying to T’kor and Kimo that he is close to Leah game-wise, and then also reinforcing to the two of them that Brooklyn should go. He’s also got Kimo to realize that it’s okay if Makensy doesn’t go up as a replacement nominee — mostly because Chelsie is not the target. He’s getting in good with almost everyone right now, and is certainly getting what he wanted out of this HoH.

