Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who is Tucker’s best ally?

This morning proved to be pretty fascinating within the Big Brother 26 house, at least when it comes to looking towards not just the net eviction, but beyond.

After all, one of the bigger questions we’ve had for a while in this game is who is actually the most loyal to Tucker, mostly because this is a guy who is a comp beast, highly combustible, and also a massive target. It is easy to see people wanting to take him out whenever they get an opportunity.

However, Joseph did something surprising today when he told the cameras, while alone, that he actually wants to go all the way with Tucker. He realizes that the idea of it is crazy, but he also feels like Tucker’s been more loyal to him than anyone. He’s also managed to keep their closeness under wraps to some people, and we’ve already seen Joseph feed him into. Take earlier today, when he indicated further that Kimo and T’kor are trying to push for Makensy to be the replacement nominee if Tucker uses the Veto on Quinn.

We had thought for a while that Joseph was just using Tucker to buy him safety in the game, but that’s not it. While we do think that Angela is also highly loyal to him at this point, she’s also still so ostracized from a lot of other players that she’s not as useful strategically or socially. Sure, Rubina has been misted somewhat, but she actually told Quinn earlier that Tucker may take him off the block … something that he had wanted to be a surprise. Rubina does not want to be seen as just a showmance or a minion, so she is trying to play her own game.

As for T’kor and Kimo … well, there’s more there with the latter than the former. Tucker more or less made it clear earlier to Kimo that Makensy is not going on the block. The weird thing about T’kor pushing so hard and/or being worried about Chelsie going up is that even if it happens, she’s almost certainly not being evicted. Even if it is her versus Cam, you can make the argument that Cam’s lack of game makes it easier to keep him.

